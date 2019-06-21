Share |

Singin' in the Rain Jr (Play) - Sioux Falls

Jun 21, 2019 7:00 pm

Campers will sing and dance their way into audience’s hearts with this adapted Junior version of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Based on the original 1952 movie, this musical features many of the same scenes and songs that audiences are sure to remember.


Location:   Sioux Empire Community Theatre
Map:   315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-360-4800
Email:   boxoffice@siouxfallstheatre.com
Website:   http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com

All Dates:
Jun 21, 2019 7:00 pm
Jun 22, 2019 7:00 pm
Jun 23, 2019 2:00 pm

Camp Performance.

