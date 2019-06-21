Singin' in the Rain Jr (Play) - Sioux Falls
Jun 23, 2019 2:00 pm
Campers will sing and dance their way into audience’s hearts with this adapted Junior version of “Singin’ in the Rain.” Based on the original 1952 movie, this musical features many of the same scenes and songs that audiences are sure to remember.
|Location:
|Sioux Empire Community Theatre
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Email:
|boxoffice@siouxfallstheatre.com
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallstheatre.com
All Dates:
Jun 21, 2019 7:00 pm
Jun 22, 2019 7:00 pm
Jun 23, 2019 2:00 pm
Camp Performance.
