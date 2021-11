Sioux Empire Arts and Crafts Show

Nov 12, 2021 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Quality Artisans & Crafters from all around the Midwest make up the fastest growing Arts & Crafts Show in South Dakota!

The Sioux Empire's Biggest Holiday Shopping Event with over 100,000 square feet of shopping, 280+ exhibitors, food trucks and fun. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list at the Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show! Home decor-indoor & outdoor, jewelry, fine arts, furniture, toys, soups, thousands of holiday items, signs, purses, and so much more all 100% handcrafted!

Our Exhibitors come from 18+ states! These are small family businesses!