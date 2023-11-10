Share |

Sioux Empire Arts & Craft - Sioux Falls

Nov 10, 2023 - Nov 11, 2023

Get all of your Holiday Shopping done under one roof! The Fall Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show is located at the Expo building in Sioux Falls! This indoor show will provide hours of shopping and fun from over 250+ exhibit booths. Friday Nov. 10th noon to 8pm. Saturday Nov. 11th 9am to 5pm. Wide Aisles, Food Trucks, lots of seating and rest areas and gourmet coffees and treats all the items are handmade makes the biggest Holiday Shopping Event around even more special! Don't Miss It!

 

Fee: $8.00 children 12 and under free


Location:   W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Bulding
Map:   100 N. Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-332-6004
Email:   info@blackincevents.com
Website:   https://www.blackincevents.com/

All Dates:
Nov 10, 2023 - Nov 11, 2023 10th is noon to 8pm and 11th is 9am to 5pm

Arts & craft show that is a all handmade event

W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Bulding
W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Bulding 57107 100 N. Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107

Search All Events By Day

November (2023)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30    

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable