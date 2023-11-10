Sioux Empire Arts & Craft - Sioux Falls
Nov 10, 2023 - Nov 11, 2023
Get all of your Holiday Shopping done under one roof! The Fall Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show is located at the Expo building in Sioux Falls! This indoor show will provide hours of shopping and fun from over 250+ exhibit booths. Friday Nov. 10th noon to 8pm. Saturday Nov. 11th 9am to 5pm. Wide Aisles, Food Trucks, lots of seating and rest areas and gourmet coffees and treats all the items are handmade makes the biggest Holiday Shopping Event around even more special! Don't Miss It!
Fee: $8.00 children 12 and under free
|Location:
|W.H Lyon Fairgrounds Expo Bulding
|Map:
|100 N. Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-332-6004
|Email:
|info@blackincevents.com
|Website:
|https://www.blackincevents.com/
All Dates:
Nov 10, 2023 - Nov 11, 2023 10th is noon to 8pm and 11th is 9am to 5pm
Arts & craft show that is a all handmade event
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.