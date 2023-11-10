Sioux Empire Arts & Craft - Sioux Falls

Nov 10, 2023 - Nov 11, 2023

Get all of your Holiday Shopping done under one roof! The Fall Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show is located at the Expo building in Sioux Falls! This indoor show will provide hours of shopping and fun from over 250+ exhibit booths. Friday Nov. 10th noon to 8pm. Saturday Nov. 11th 9am to 5pm. Wide Aisles, Food Trucks, lots of seating and rest areas and gourmet coffees and treats all the items are handmade makes the biggest Holiday Shopping Event around even more special! Don't Miss It!

Fee: $8.00 children 12 and under free