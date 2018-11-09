Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show - Sioux Falls
Nov 9, 2018 - Nov 10, 2018
Quality Artisans & Crafters from all around the Midwest make up the fastest growing Arts & Crafts Show in South Dakota! The Sioux Empire's Biggest Holiday Shopping Event with over 100,000 square feet of shopping, 280+ exhibitors, food trucks and fun. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list at the Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show! Home decor-indoor & outdoor, jewelry, fine arts, furniture, toys, soups, thousands of holiday items, signs, purses, and so much more all 100% handcrafted!
Admission: $5 for Adults, Children 12 & under admitted FREE
Facebook Page: www.facebook.com
Event page: www.facebook.com/events/
|Location:
|W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds Expo Building
|Map:
|100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
|Phone:
|605-332-6000
|Email:
|trissa@blackincevents.com
|Website:
|http://www.facebook.com/SiouxEmpireArtsCraftsShow/
All Dates:
Nov 9, 2018 - Nov 10, 2018 Friday from Noon-8pm; Saturday from 9am-5pm
