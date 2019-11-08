Share |

Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show - Sioux Falls

Nov 8, 2019 - Nov 9, 2019

The Sioux Empire's biggest holiday shopping event with over 100,000 square feet of shopping, 280+ exhibitors, food trucks and fun. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your shopping list at the Sioux Empire Arts & Crafts Show! Home decor — indoor & outdoor, jewelry, fine arts, furniture, toys, soups, thousands of holiday items, signs, purses, and so much more — all 100% handcrafted!

Admission: $5 for adults, children 12 & under admitted FREE


Location:   W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds Expo Building
Map:   100 N Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57107
Phone:   605-332-6000
Email:   trissa@blackincevents.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/SiouxEmpireArtsCraftsShow/

There's something for everyone on your shopping list.

