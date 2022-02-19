Share |

Feb 19, 2022 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Sioux Empire on Tap will be pouring up great times and cold beers on Saturday, February 19 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center! Enjoy unlimited beer samples from a wide variety of breweries from all over the country.

Live music and food vendors will be on-site too.

VIP: 12pm-4pm
GA Session 1: 1pm-4pm
GA Session 2: 5pm-8pm


Sioux Falls Convention Center
1101 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   (605) 367-7288
Website:   https://siouxempireontap.com/

Feb 19, 2022 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

