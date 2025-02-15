Sioux Empire On Tap - Sioux Falls
Feb 15, 2025
Sioux Empire on Tap will be pouring up great times and cold beers on Saturday, February 15th at the Sioux Falls Convention Center! Enjoy unlimited beer samples from a wide variety of breweries from all over the country.
Live music and food vendors will be on-site too.
Hundreds of delicious craft beer styles, dozens of local vendors, a handful of food options and rockin' live music.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1101 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104 1101 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
All Dates:
