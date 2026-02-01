Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Sioux Empire On Tap - Sioux Falls
Feb 21, 2026
Sioux Empire on Tap will be pouring up great times and cold beers on Saturday, February 21st at the Sioux Falls Convention Center! Enjoy unlimited beer samples from a wide variety of breweries from all over the country.
Live music and food vendors will be on-site too.
Hundreds of delicious craft beer styles, dozens of local vendors, a handful of food options and rockin' live music.
info@americaontap.com
Sioux Falls Convention Center
Sioux Falls Convention Center 57104 1101 N. West Ave. Sioux Falls, SD 57104
