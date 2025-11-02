Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 Pancake Breakfast - Sioux Falls
Nov 2, 2025
Food, drinks and bake sale sponsored by the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15.
|Location:
|South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
|Map:
|1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-336-3470
All Dates:
Dec 7, 2025
