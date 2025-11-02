Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15 Pancake Breakfast - Sioux Falls

Dec 7, 2025

 Food, drinks and bake sale sponsored by the Sioux Falls American Legion Post 15.


Location:   South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance
Map:   1600 W Russell St, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-336-3470

All Dates:
