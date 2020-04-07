Share |

Sioux Falls Legal Clinic - Sioux Falls

Apr 7, 2020 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

This clinic, hosted by the ACLU of South Dakota and our local partners; Transformation Project SD and Sioux Falls Pride, provides free legal assistance to transgender and gender non-conforming people seeking to change their name or gender on identification documents in South Dakota.

If you or someone you know is interested in attending please share this event or email us at southdakota@aclu.org with any questions.

This legal clinic is graciously supported by our partnering attorney, Erica Ramsey with Robins Kaplan, LLP.
Registration is preferred, but not required to attend.

 

Fee: $0.00


Location:   Downtown Library
Map:   200 N Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-332-2508
Email:   southdakota@aclu.org
Website:   http://www.aclusd.org/en/events/sioux-falls-legal-clinic

All Dates:
