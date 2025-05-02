Sioux Falls Spring Home Expo - Sioux Falls

May 3, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

FREE ADMISSION

The Sioux Falls Home Expo is back! Explore the latest in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living, and more! Meet with local contractors and remodeling experts and expect to be inspired.

The Sioux Falls Home Expo | May 2 - 4th, 2025 – SIOUX FALLS CONVENTION CENTER & ARENA

Friday – 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Saturday - 10:00am - 5:00pm

Sunday - 11:00am – 4:00pm

Address: 1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at (435) 345-HOME

For more information, visit: https://siouxfallshomeexpo.com/

 

Fee: $Free


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center & Areana
Map:   1201 N W Ave, Sioux Fall, SD 57104
Phone:   435-345-4663
Email:   info@nationwideexpos.com
Website:   https://siouxfallshomeexpo.com/

All Dates:
May 2, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
May 3, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 4, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Attend The Sioux Falls Spring Home Expo at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena - May 2-4, 2025

Sioux Falls Convention Center & Areana
Sioux Falls Convention Center & Areana 57104 1201 N W Ave, Sioux Fall, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

May (2025)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable