Sioux Falls Spring Home Expo - Sioux Falls
May 3, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
FREE ADMISSION
The Sioux Falls Home Expo is back! Explore the latest in home improvement, remodeling, outdoor living, and more! Meet with local contractors and remodeling experts and expect to be inspired.
The Sioux Falls Home Expo | May 2 - 4th, 2025 – SIOUX FALLS CONVENTION CENTER & ARENA
Friday – 12:00pm - 6:00pm
Saturday - 10:00am - 5:00pm
Sunday - 11:00am – 4:00pm
Address: 1201 N W Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Interested in exhibiting? Give us a call at (435) 345-HOME
For more information, visit: https://siouxfallshomeexpo.com/
Fee: $Free
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center & Areana
|Map:
|1201 N W Ave, Sioux Fall, SD 57104
|Phone:
|435-345-4663
|Email:
|info@nationwideexpos.com
|Website:
|https://siouxfallshomeexpo.com/
All Dates:
May 2, 2025 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
May 3, 2025 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
May 4, 2025 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Attend The Sioux Falls Spring Home Expo at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena - May 2-4, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.