Siouxland Renaissance Festival - Sioux Falls

Jun 6, 2020 - Jun 7, 2020

Jousting, jugglers, dancers, kids’ area, historic encampments, period characters, food and crafts


Location:   W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds
Map:   100 North Lyon Blvd, Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Phone:   1-866-489-9241
Email:   development@siouxlandrenfest.com
Website:   http://siouxlandrenfest.com

All Dates:
Come one, come all goode lords and ladies, merchants, yeomen, players, musicians, and peasants.

