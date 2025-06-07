Siouxland Renaissance Festival - Sioux Falls

Jun 7, 2025 - Jun 8, 2025

Come one, come all goode lords and ladies, merchants, yeomen, players, musicians, and peasants. Let us present to you the Siouxland Renaissance Festival!

Here you can travel back in time to the glorious reign of Queen Elizabeth I. See the sights, hear the sounds, and taste the food. Learn what it was like to live over 400 years ago as you take part in our historically flavored festival.

The festival will host a wide variety of vendors plying their trade and offering goods of every kind and foods to suit every taste. Venture into a realm especially for children. Come thrill to the spectacle of armored jousting. Marvel at our jugglers, dancers, musicians and other entertainers on our 8 stages. Roam the streets filled with the people of Shrewsbury and amusements of every kind.

Gates Open:

Arrive 15 minutes early for the opening gate ceremony.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Ticket information:

Tickets are available at www.siouxlandrenfest.com & at the Gate.

$15 for Adult

$ 6.00 for Senior (65+)/Child(4-12)

age 3 and under are FREE

Cash or Card accepted at the gate!