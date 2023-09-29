Share |

SiouxperCon - Sioux Falls

Sep 29, 2023 - Oct 1, 2023

Cosplay contest, celebrity entertainment, panels, video game tournament, vendors and artists. 


Location:   Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center
Map:   1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-261-2467
Website:   http://www.siouxpercon.com/

All Dates:
Sep 29, 2023 - Oct 1, 2023

SiouxperCon-The Wrath of Con. A fan convention celebrating comic books, anime, board games, video games, science fiction, and fantasy.

Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center
Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center 57104 1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

September (2023)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable