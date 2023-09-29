SiouxperCon - Sioux Falls
Sep 29, 2023 - Oct 1, 2023
Cosplay contest, celebrity entertainment, panels, video game tournament, vendors and artists.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-261-2467
|Website:
|http://www.siouxpercon.com/
All Dates:
SiouxperCon-The Wrath of Con. A fan convention celebrating comic books, anime, board games, video games, science fiction, and fantasy.
