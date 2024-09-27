SiouxperCon - Sioux Falls

Sep 27, 2024 - Sep 29, 2024

Cosplay contest, celebrity entertainment, panels, video game tournament, vendors and artists. 

For more information, please email: info@siouxpercon.com 


Location:   Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center
Map:   1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.siouxpercon.com/

All Dates:
Sep 27, 2024 - Sep 29, 2024

Cosplay contest, celebrity entertainment, panels, video game tournament, vendors and artists.  For more information, please email: info@siouxpercon.com 
Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center
Sioux Falls Arena and Convention Center 57104 1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

September (2024)
« August
October »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable