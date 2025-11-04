Sip and Shop - Brookings

Nov 4, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Join the South Dakota Art Museum for a festive evening at the Nordic Yule Market Sip & Shop on Thursday, December 4 from 5 - 8 pm.

Browse unique gifts from Nordic and local artisans, enjoy seasonal drinks from the cash bar, and sample favorite Nordic treats. The evening features live holiday music by Project: Constellation, plus complimentary gift wrapping to make your treasures market-ready. All while supporting Art Museum exhibitions and programming!

Bring your friends for a fun evening—you’ll leave with holiday cheer and wrapped treasures!

Schedule
5:00 PM | Sip & Shop opens
6:00 PM | Live music by Project: Constellation
7:30 PM | Last Call
8:00 PM | Event Ends


Location:   south dakota art museum
Map:   1036 Medary Ave., Brookings, south dakota 57007
Phone:   (605) 688-5423
Email:   Abigail.Gebro@sdstate.edu

