Sip and Shop - Brookings
Nov 4, 2025 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join the South Dakota Art Museum for a festive evening at the Nordic Yule Market Sip & Shop on Thursday, December 4 from 5 - 8 pm.
Browse unique gifts from Nordic and local artisans, enjoy seasonal drinks from the cash bar, and sample favorite Nordic treats. The evening features live holiday music by Project: Constellation, plus complimentary gift wrapping to make your treasures market-ready. All while supporting Art Museum exhibitions and programming!
Bring your friends for a fun evening—you’ll leave with holiday cheer and wrapped treasures!
Schedule
5:00 PM | Sip & Shop opens
6:00 PM | Live music by Project: Constellation
7:30 PM | Last Call
8:00 PM | Event Ends
|Location:
|south dakota art museum
|Map:
|1036 Medary Ave., Brookings, south dakota 57007
|Phone:
|(605) 688-5423
|Email:
|Abigail.Gebro@sdstate.edu
All Dates:
