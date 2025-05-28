Six - Sioux Falls
May 28, 2025 - Jun 1, 2025
The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
All Dates:
May 28, 2025 - Jun 1, 2025
