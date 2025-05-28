Six - Sioux Falls

May 28, 2025 - Jun 1, 2025

 

The SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power!


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000

All Dates:
