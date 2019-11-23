Skates and a Movie - Rapid City
Nov 23, 2019 5:00 pm
Come watch a movie on the Main Street Square big screen. Cozy up next to the fire pit or skate to your favorite scenes.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|526 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Nov 23, 2019 5:00 pm Cool Runnings
Dec 14, 2019 5:00 pm Elf
Jan 25, 2020 5:00 pm The Mighty Ducks
Feb 22, 2020 5:00 pm The Little Rascals
