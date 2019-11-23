Share |

Skates and a Movie - Rapid City

Feb 22, 2020 5:00 pm

Come watch a movie on the Main Street Square big screen. Cozy up next to the fire pit or skate to your favorite scenes. 


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   526 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://www.MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
Nov 23, 2019 5:00 pm Cool Runnings
Dec 14, 2019 5:00 pm Elf
Jan 25, 2020 5:00 pm The Mighty Ducks
Feb 22, 2020 5:00 pm The Little Rascals

Come watch a movie on the Main Street Square big screen.

Main Street Square
Main Street Square
526 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701

