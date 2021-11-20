Share |

SKATING AT OUTLAW SQUARE

Nov 20, 2021

Come try our Glice at Outlaw Square this winter! Bring your own ice skates or we have rentals available. Enjoy the thrill of skating at our family friendly rink in beautiful downtown Deadwood! Opens November 20th for the 2021/22 season!

Hours:

  • Mon-Thurs 3-8 pm.
  • Friday 3-9 pm.
  • Saturday 12-9 pm.
  • Sunday 12-8 pm.

Pricing:

Skating

  • Adult Day Pass $5 (Does not include skates)
  • Skate Rental $4
  • Youth Day Pass $5 (Includes Skates)
  • Skate Sharpening $6
  • Group rates and season passes available

New this season, Ice Bumper Cars! More info coming soon!


Location:   Outlaw Square
Map:   703 Main Street Deadwood, South Dakota 57732
Phone:   605-578-1876
Email:   bobby@outlawsquare.com
Website:   https://www.outlawsquare.com/skating-at-outlaw-square/

All Dates:
Nov 20, 2021

