Ski for Light - Lead

Jan 27, 2020 - Jan 30, 2020

Dedicated guides help teach blind/visually impaired individuals and mobility impaired individuals to participate in skiing activities. All levels of experience from the individual who has never skied to the advanced skier are welcome. The highlight of the event is the last day’s fun races where skiers have a chance to show off their skiing skills. 


Location:   Terry Peak
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2165
Website:   http://www.bhsfl.org

Skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides for those with impaired vision or physical disabilities.

