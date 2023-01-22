Ski for Light - Lead
Jan 22, 2023 - Jan 26, 2023
Dedicated guides help teach blind/visually impaired individuals and mobility impaired individuals to participate in skiing activities. All levels of experience from the individual who has never skied to the advanced skier are welcome. The highlight of the event is the last day’s fun races where skiers have a chance to show off their skiing skills.
|Location:
|Terry Peak
|Map:
|21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2165
|Website:
|http://www.bhsfl.org
All Dates:
Skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides for those with impaired vision or physical disabilities.
