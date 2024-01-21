Share |

Ski for Light - Lead

Jan 21, 2024 - Jan 25, 2024

Dedicated guides help teach blind/visually impaired individuals and mobility impaired individuals to participate in skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling activities. All levels of experience from the individual who has never skied to the advanced skier are welcome. The highlight of the event is the last day’s fun races where skiers have a chance to show off their skiing skills. 

www.bhsfl.org 


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2165

All Dates:
Jan 21, 2024 - Jan 25, 2024

Dedicated guides help teach blind/visually impaired individuals and mobility impaired individuals to participate in skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling activities. All levels of experience from the individual who has never skied to the advanced skier are welcome. The highlight of the event is the last day’s fun races where skiers have a chance to show off their skiing skills.  www.bhsfl.org 
Various locations
Various locations 57754 Lead, SD 57754

Search All Events By Day

January (2024)
« December
February »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable