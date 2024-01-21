Ski for Light - Lead

Jan 21, 2024 - Jan 25, 2024

Dedicated guides help teach blind/visually impaired individuals and mobility impaired individuals to participate in skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling activities. All levels of experience from the individual who has never skied to the advanced skier are welcome. The highlight of the event is the last day’s fun races where skiers have a chance to show off their skiing skills.

