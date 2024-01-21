Ski for Light - Lead
Jan 21, 2024 - Jan 25, 2024
Dedicated guides help teach blind/visually impaired individuals and mobility impaired individuals to participate in skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling activities. All levels of experience from the individual who has never skied to the advanced skier are welcome. The highlight of the event is the last day’s fun races where skiers have a chance to show off their skiing skills.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2165
All Dates:
Jan 21, 2024 - Jan 25, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.