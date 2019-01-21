Share |

Ski for Light Winter Event - Lead

Jan 21, 2019 - Jan 24, 2019

Skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides for those with impaired vision or physical disabilities.


Location:   Terry Peak
Map:   21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605-584-2165
Website:   http://www.terrypeak.com/node/394

