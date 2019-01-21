Ski for Light Winter Event - Lead
Jan 21, 2019 - Jan 24, 2019
Skiing, snowshoeing and snowmobile rides for those with impaired vision or physical disabilities.
|Location:
|Terry Peak
|Map:
|21120 Stewart Slope Rd, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2165
|Website:
|http://www.terrypeak.com/node/394
All Dates:
