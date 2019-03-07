Sky High South Dakota Book Signing - Pierre
Mar 7, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Join Yankton aerial photographer Dave Tunge and South Dakota Magazine staff for a book signing at Prairie Pages in Pierre. Copies of Sky High South Dakota will be available for purchase.
|Location:
|Prairie Pages
|Map:
|321 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
|Phone:
|605-945-1100
|Website:
|http://www.prairiepages.net/
All Dates:
