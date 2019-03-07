Share |

Sky High South Dakota Book Signing - Pierre

Mar 7, 2019 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Join Yankton aerial photographer Dave Tunge and South Dakota Magazine staff for a book signing at Prairie Pages in Pierre. Copies of Sky High South Dakota will be available for purchase. 


Location:   Prairie Pages
Map:   321 S Pierre St., Pierre, SD 57501
Phone:   605-945-1100
Website:   http://www.prairiepages.net/

