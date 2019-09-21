Share |

Smithsonian Museum Day- Deadwood

Sep 21, 2019

Deadwood History's Adams Museum, Days of '76 Museum, and Historic Adams House will open its doors free of charge along with other participating venues for Museum Day Live! Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday, September 21.  Tickets will be available to download on August 15 at www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019/


Location:   Deadwood
Map:   Deadwood, SD 57732
Phone:   605-578-1657
Website:   http://www.DeadwoodHistory.com

All Dates:
