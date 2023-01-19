Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls
Jan 19, 2023 - Jan 21, 2023
Over thirty comedians, including headliner and Sioux Falls native Sean Jordan, from around the country perform. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics of South Dakota.
Shows take place at Boss' Comedy Club, Remedy Brewing Co. and Books n Brewz. Check schedule for details.
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-681-3706
|Email:
|siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest@gmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest.com
All Dates:
