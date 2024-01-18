Sno Jam Comedy Festival - Sioux Falls
Jan 18, 2024 - Jan 21, 2024
Sno Jam Comedy Festival's mission is to celebrate comedy and snow while enriching the community by supporting non-profit organizations in South Dakota. Over 30 comedians performing. This year it will benefit the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts.
https://www.snojamcomedyfest.com/schedule
|Map:
|Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-681-3706
|Email:
|siouxfallssnojamcomedyfest@gmail.com
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2024 - Jan 21, 2024
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.