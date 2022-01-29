Share |

Snowshoe Hike

Feb 26, 2022 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Location: TBD- On the Mickelson Trail

A great introduction to snowshoes and a chance to see nature at its best. Beginners of any age are welcome to join. Reservations are required, please call 605-584-3896 to save your spot.

Fee for this event: $Trail Daily or Annual


Location:   TDB
Map:   11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605.584.3896
Email:   MickelsonTrail@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/

