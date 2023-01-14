Share |

Snowshoe Hike

Jan 28, 2023

Learn how to snowshoe! Good for ages 2-99, if you can walk you can snowshoe. The walking distance is determined by the individuals own ability, there is no set distance, only a time frame.

 

Pre-Registration is required please call 605-584-3896 for location and snowshoes.

 


Location:   George S. Mickelson Trail
Map:   11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605.584.3896
Email:   MickelsonTrail@state.sd.us
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/

All Dates:
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Feb 17, 2023 - Feb 19, 2023
Feb 24, 2023 - Feb 26, 2023

