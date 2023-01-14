Snowshoe Hike
Feb 17, 2023 - Feb 19, 2023
Learn how to snowshoe! Good for ages 2-99, if you can walk you can snowshoe. The walking distance is determined by the individuals own ability, there is no set distance, only a time frame.
Pre-Registration is required please call 605-584-3896 for location and snowshoes.
|Location:
|George S. Mickelson Trail
|Map:
|11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605.584.3896
|Email:
|MickelsonTrail@state.sd.us
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/
All Dates:
Jan 14, 2023
Jan 28, 2023
Feb 17, 2023 - Feb 19, 2023
Feb 24, 2023 - Feb 26, 2023
