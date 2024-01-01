Snowshoe Hike - Lead
Jan 13, 2024
Learn how to snowshoe! Good for ages 2-99, if you can walk you can snowshoe. The walking distance is determined by the individuals own ability, there is no set distance, only a time frame.
|Location:
|George S. Mickelson Trail
|Map:
|11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605.584.3896
|Email:
|MickelsonTrail@state.sd.us
All Dates:
Jan 1, 2024
Jan 13, 2024
Jan 27, 2024
Feb 10, 2024
Feb 24, 2024
