Snowshoe Hike - Lead

Feb 24, 2024

Learn how to snowshoe! Good for ages 2-99, if you can walk you can snowshoe. The walking distance is determined by the individuals own ability, there is no set distance, only a time frame.

 

 https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/ 


Location:   George S. Mickelson Trail
Map:   11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754
Phone:   605.584.3896
Email:   MickelsonTrail@state.sd.us

All Dates:
Jan 1, 2024
Jan 13, 2024
Jan 27, 2024
Feb 10, 2024
Feb 24, 2024

George S. Mickelson Trail
George S. Mickelson Trail 11361 11361 Nevada Gulch Road Lead, SD 57754

