Songs of Romance

Feb 11, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Bring that special someone to the Washington Pavilion and swoon to jazz standards sung by local boy-made-good (star of LA nightclub scene and HBO's "Perry Mason") Luke Carlsen. "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Moondance," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," "One for my Baby," and more.

 

Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   6053676000
All Dates:
Feb 11, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Washington Pavilion
301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

