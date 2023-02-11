Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
Songs of Romance
Feb 11, 2023 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Bring that special someone to the Washington Pavilion and swoon to jazz standards sung by local boy-made-good (star of LA nightclub scene and HBO's "Perry Mason") Luke Carlsen. "I Only Have Eyes for You," "Moondance," "A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square," "One for my Baby," and more.
Fee: $sdsymphony.org
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
