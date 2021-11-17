Sorry! Wrong Chimney!
Nov 18, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Start your holidays with a laugh with the Watertown Town Players comedy Sorry! Wrong Chimney!
David Tuttle is moonlighting as a department store Santa so that he can buy his wife a fur for Christmas. He tells her he's working late at the office, but she finds out he isn't at the office. A suspected other woman, hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar Kris Kreigle and his gun toting fiancé, and a confused policeman add up to a rollicking tale that is hilarious Christmas or anytime entertainment.
Cost:
Adult Membership: $55
Youth Membership: $30
|Location:
|Town Players Theater
|Map:
|5 S Broadway Watertown SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-2076
|Email:
|townplayers@townplayers.net
|Website:
|https://townplayers.net/
All Dates:
Nov 17, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 18, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 19, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 21, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
