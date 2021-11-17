Share |

Sorry! Wrong Chimney!

Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Start your holidays with a laugh with the Watertown Town Players comedy Sorry! Wrong Chimney!

David Tuttle is moonlighting as a department store Santa so that he can buy his wife a fur for Christmas. He tells her he's working late at the office, but she finds out he isn't at the office. A suspected other woman, hypnotism, the notorious Santa burglar Kris Kreigle and his gun toting fiancé, and a confused policeman add up to a rollicking tale that is hilarious Christmas or anytime entertainment.

 

Cost:

Adult Membership: $55

Youth Membership: $30


Location:   Town Players Theater
Map:   5 S Broadway Watertown SD 57201
Phone:   605-882-2076
Email:   townplayers@townplayers.net
Website:   https://townplayers.net/

All Dates:
Nov 17, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 18, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 19, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 20, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Nov 21, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

