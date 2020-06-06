Share |

South Dakota Artisan Fair - Sioux Falls

Jun 6, 2020 - Jun 7, 2020

A diverse group of handmade makers and artists for a two day, indoor shopping event.


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   763-439-4473
Website:   http://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/events/sd-artisan-fair-by-midwest-handmade/

Sioux Falls Convention Center
Sioux Falls Convention Center 57104 1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

