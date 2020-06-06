South Dakota Artisan Fair - Sioux Falls
Jun 6, 2020 - Jun 7, 2020
A diverse group of handmade makers and artists for a two day, indoor shopping event.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|763-439-4473
|Website:
|http://www.experiencesiouxfalls.com/events/sd-artisan-fair-by-midwest-handmade/
All Dates:
