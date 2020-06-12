Share |

South Dakota Ballet's Inaugural Gala - Sioux Falls

Jun 12, 2020 7:30 pm

Dance performance.


Location:   Washington Pavillion
Map:   301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   http://www.washingtonpavilion.org/event/south-dakota-ballets-inaugural-gala

All Dates:
Jun 12, 2020 7:30 pm

Dance performance.
Washington Pavillion
Washington Pavillion 57104 301 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

June (2020)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable