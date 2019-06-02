South Dakota Brewery Running Series

Jun 15, 2019 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

GET READY TO RUN FOR BEER NOW!

Registration underway for South Dakota Brewery Running Series



RAPID CITY, SD (June 12, 2019) – On June 2, 2019 the South Dakota Brewery Running Series kicked off the Summer at the Lost Cabin Beer Co. in Rapid City, SD. 38 runners/walkers joined the event. This year’s South Dakota series includes 9 total breweries in the Black Hills and Sioux Falls areas. The series runs from June 2 until August 18. Participants meet up at the brewery, run a modest 5-K(ish) course and then reunite at the brewery for a beer (or two) and a lot of fun. You may sign up for them individually for $30 each (which includes a free beer, signature glassware or swag item, live music and fun with friends).



“We welcome all runners, walkers, joggers, and spectators that are interested in enjoying the great sights/streetscape around South Dakota and the great craft beer that our breweries have to offer,” said Breanna Bissell, co-founder of the local series. “All of our participants complete a 5k course near each brewery. Afterwards, everyone hangs out, drinks beer, and enjoys local live music.”



Registration is currently underway for the 1st annual South Dakota Brewery Running Series. The series shows how to combine two of the best past times out there: sampling beer at a variety of the area’s craft breweries and staying in shape by running. A portion of the proceeds is donated to a local charity.



To register for any of the events, visit the event website at www.breweryrunningseries.com/southdakota/

or follow us on Facebook.



Sponsorship opportunities and expo space is still available. Please contact Breanna for more information on partnering with the event.



About the Brewery Running Series

2019 will be the first season here in South Dakota, but the Brewery Running Series has held almost 400 events with close to 50,000 runners at breweries in 10 states nationwide. The Minnesota team started running for beer in 2012, and since then have added events in Oregon, Washington, Colorado, Texas, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Hawaii!



2019 Schedule

June 2 – Lost Cabin Beer Co., Rapid City, SD

June 15 – Miner Brewing Co., Hill City, SD

June 23 – Zymurcracy Brewing Co., Rapid City, SD

June 30 – Spearfish Brewing Co., Spearfish, SD

July 13 – Fernson Brewing Co., Sioux Falls, SD

July 14 – Mt Rushmore Brewing Co., Custer, SD

July 20 – Crow Peak Brewing Co., Spearfish, SD

July 21 – Firehouse Brewing Co., Hill City, SD

July 28 – Hay Camp Brewing Co., Rapid City, SD



Contact Information:

Breanna Bissell

480-734-0558

breanna@breweryrunningseries.com

https://breweryrunningseries.com/southdakota/

Fee: $30.00