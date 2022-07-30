South Dakota Chislic Festival
We are beyond excited for the 4th Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival, July 30 at Freeman's 40-acre Prairie Arboretum from 10AM to 9PM. Building on the resounding success of the 2021 festival, we are planning a chislic filled day filled with food, beverages, activities and entertainment for all ages.
Location:
|Freeman Prairie Arboretum
Map:
|Intersection of 438th Ave and 278th Street, Freeman, South Dakota 57029
Phone:
|605-496-9946
Email:
|admin@sdchislicfestival.com
Website:
|http://www.sdchislicfestival.com
Date:
Join us for a Chislic filled day!
