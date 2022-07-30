Share |

South Dakota Chislic Festival

Jul 30, 2022 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

We are beyond excited for the 4th Annual South Dakota Chislic Festival, July 30 at Freeman's 40-acre Prairie Arboretum from 10AM to 9PM. Building on the resounding success of the 2021 festival, we are planning a chislic filled day filled with food, beverages, activities and entertainment for all ages.


Location:   Freeman Prairie Arboretum
Map:   Intersection of 438th Ave and 278th Street, Freeman, South Dakota 57029
Phone:   605-496-9946
Email:   admin@sdchislicfestival.com
Website:   http://www.sdchislicfestival.com

All Dates:
Join us for a Chislic filled day!

