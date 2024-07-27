South Dakota Chislic Festival - Freeman

Jul 27, 2024 10:00 am - 9:00 pm

Head to Freeman, the heart of the “Chislic Circle,” for the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Enjoy a chislic-day filled with food, beverages, activities, and entertainment for all ages. Vendors offer a variety of chislic, meats, sides, desserts, drinks, and South Dakota-brewed craft beers. There will be live bands at the Prairie Rose Amphitheater, bouncy castles & games in the Kidzone, and entertainment for everyone. Held 10 a.m.-9 p.m. at the Freeman Prairie Arboretum. Free admission; food, beverages, and merchandise available for purchase.