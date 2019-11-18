South Dakota Christmas Ornament - Brookings
Nov 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come and make Christmas ornaments in some of South Dakota’s iconic images.
This class is designed for intergenerational participation. Find a friend, grandparent, neighbor and pair up to come and enjoy this class.
Open to pairs ages 5th grade and up.
Instructor: Karen Kinder
Meets once
November 18th
Time: 6:00-8:00
Fee: $22
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
Nov 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come and make Christmas ornaments in some of South Dakota’s iconic images.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.