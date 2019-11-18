Share |

South Dakota Christmas Ornament - Brookings

Nov 18, 2019 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Come and make Christmas ornaments in some of South Dakota’s iconic images.

This class is designed for intergenerational participation. Find a friend, grandparent, neighbor and pair up to come and enjoy this class.

Open to pairs ages 5th grade and up.

Instructor: Karen Kinder

Meets once

November 18th

Time: 6:00-8:00

 

Fee: $22


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
