South Dakota East - West | Karen Kinder - Sioux Falls
Mar 7, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
In her new series, South Dakota East to West, artist Karen Kinder serves as our guide on a visual tour of the Mount Rushmore State. From the simple beauty of East River, to the magnetism of the Black Hills, to honoring the state’s deep agricultural roots, South Dakota East to West shines a light on the hidden beauty of the state Kinder calls home.
|Location:
|Rehfelds Modern
|Map:
|431 N Phillips Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|6053369737
|Email:
|alix@rehfeldsonline.com
|Website:
|https://www.rehfeldsonline.com/event-details/south-dakota-east-west
All Dates:
Mar 7, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm Artist Reception
Karen Kinder's South Dakota East to West will be on display at Rehfelds Modern February thru March 2025 Artist reception March 7th from 5:30-8:00PM.
