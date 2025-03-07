South Dakota East - West | Karen Kinder - Sioux Falls

Mar 7, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm

In her new series, South Dakota East to West, artist Karen Kinder serves as our guide on a visual tour of the Mount Rushmore State. From the simple beauty of East River, to the magnetism of the Black Hills, to honoring the state’s deep agricultural roots, South Dakota East to West shines a light on the hidden beauty of the state Kinder calls home.


Location:   Rehfelds Modern
Map:   431 N Phillips Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   6053369737
Email:   alix@rehfeldsonline.com
Website:   https://www.rehfeldsonline.com/event-details/south-dakota-east-west

All Dates:
Mar 7, 2025 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm Artist Reception

Karen Kinder's South Dakota East to West will be on display at Rehfelds Modern February thru March 2025 Artist reception March 7th from 5:30-8:00PM.

Rehfelds Modern
Rehfelds Modern 57104 431 N Phillips Ave Ste 101, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

March (2025)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
            1
2 3 4 5 6 7 8
9 10 11 12 13 14 15
16 17 18 19 20 21 22
23 24 25 26 27 28 29
30 31          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable