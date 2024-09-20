South Dakota Festival of Books - Brookings
Sep 20, 2024 - Sep 22, 2024
Author presentations, book signings, panel discussions and receptions.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Brookings, SD
|Phone:
|605-688-6113
|Email:
|info@sdhumanities.org
|Website:
|http://www.sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/
All Dates:
