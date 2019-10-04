South Dakota Festival of Books Children's seminars - Lead
Oct 4, 2019
South Dakota Festival of Books at the Historic Homestake Opera House
http://sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/
|Location:
|Historic Homestake Opera House
|Map:
|313 W. Main Street,, Lead, SD 57754
|Phone:
|605-584-2067
|Email:
|opera@rushmore.com
All Dates:
Oct 4, 2019
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.