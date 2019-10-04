South Dakota Festival of Books - Deadwood
Oct 4, 2019 - Oct 6, 2019
Author presentations, book signing, panel discussions and receptions.
|Location:
|Various locations
|Map:
|Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-688-6113
|Email:
|info@sdhumanities.org
|Website:
|http://www.sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/
All Dates:
