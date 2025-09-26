South Dakota Festival of Books - Spearfish

Sep 26, 2025 - Sep 28, 2025

Author presentations, book signings, panel discussions and receptions. 


Location:   Various locations
Map:   Spearfish, SD 57783
Phone:   605-688-6113
Email:   info@sdhumanities.org
Website:   http://www.sdhumanities.org/festival-of-books/

