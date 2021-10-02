South Dakota Horse Racing
Oct 2, 2021 - Oct 3, 2021
Featuring two exciting days of horse racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.
Sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association.
Post Time 1:00PM CST both days
16 races with over $100,000 in purses and incentives!
Pari mutual waging available.
Gift card drawings between races
$5.00 admission at the door. Ages 16 & under free.
|Phone:
|605-280-0213
All Dates:
Oct 2, 2021 - Oct 3, 2021
Come out and Feel the Hoofbeat!
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.