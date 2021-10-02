Share |

South Dakota Horse Racing

Oct 2, 2021 - Oct 3, 2021

Featuring two exciting days of horse racing at the Stanley County Fairgrounds.

Sponsored by the Verendrye Benevolent Association.

Post Time 1:00PM CST both days 

16 races with over $100,000 in purses and incentives!

Pari mutual waging available.

Gift card drawings between races

$5.00 admission at the door.  Ages 16 & under free.


Phone:   605-280-0213

All Dates:
Oct 2, 2021 - Oct 3, 2021

Come out and Feel the Hoofbeat!

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable